40-Year-Old Man Collapses Within 20 Seconds Of Feeling Uneasy While Shopping In Bhopal, Dies | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a 40-year-old man collapsing while sitting on a chair surfaced on social media on Thursday. The man reportedly complained of uneasiness while shopping with a friend at a clothing shop near Lakshmi Talkies in Bhopal on Monday night. He took a tablet, drank some water and collapsed within 20 seconds.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police suspect that he may have suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Man Collapses While Shopping

According to Hanumanganj police, the deceased was identified as Shailendra Malviya (40), a resident of Data Colony on Airport Road in Bhopal. Malviya worked at a private company and had gone to the market around 8 pm on Monday with a friend.

He was visiting a clothing shop run by an acquaintance to help his friend buy clothes. While looking at clothes, Malviya suddenly started feeling uneasy and sat down on a chair. His friend and the shop employees rushed to help him after he collapsed.

Doctors Declare Him Dead

Malviya's family members were informed about the incident. After receiving information, Hanumanganj police reached the hospital and began an investigation.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The sudden death has left his family in shock. Malviya is survived by his wife and two young children.

Police said further proceedings are underway.