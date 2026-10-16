16-Year-Old Gets Pregnant After Sexuall Assault, Suspect On Run In Bhopal

16-Year-Old Gets Pregnant After Rape, Suspect On Run In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl got pregnant after being raped by a youth under Nishatpura police station limits in May. The incident came to light when the girl’s mother took her to a hospital in Nagpur after her health deteriorated, where doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.

Nagpur police counselled the minor and recorded her statement. A case was registered against the suspect under rape, POCSO Act and other relevant provisions. The case diary was handed over to Nishatpura police, who have launched a search for the suspect.

According to reports, the girl originally belongs to Raisen district. Her parents and brother work as labourers in road construction. During the summer of 2026, the family had come to Bhopal for work and was living with other labourers in a makeshift shelter in Nishatpura area.

During this period, the girl became acquainted with a local youth who promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The girl’s family later moved to Nagpur for work. When her health deteriorated there, her mother took her to a hospital where the pregnancy was detected.