 Bhopal Drug Bust As DRI Seizes ₹2.08 Crore Worth Of Suspected Methamphetamine Hidden In Woman's Bags; 32-Year-Old Arrested
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Bhopal Drug Bust As DRI Seizes ₹2.08 Crore Worth Of Suspected Methamphetamine Hidden In Woman's Bags; 32-Year-Old Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a 32-year-old woman in Bhopal after seizing 2.604 kg of suspected methamphetamine worth ₹2.08 crore. Travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru by bus, she was intercepted at ISBT. Officials discovered concealed packets inside her backpack and purse. Further investigation under the NDPS Act continues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal Drug Bust As DRI Seizes ₹2.08 Crore Worth Of Suspected Methamphetamine Hidden In Woman's Bags; 32-Year-Old Arrested
Bhopal Drug Bust As DRI Seizes ₹2.08 Crore Worth Of Suspected Methamphetamine Hidden In Woman's Bags; 32-Year-Old Arrested | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2.604 kg of drugs valued at Rs 2.08 crore and arrested a woman suspected of trafficking them in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the 32-year-old Indian woman travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru by bus when she reached the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhopal early Wednesday morning.

During a detailed search, officers recovered a silver-coloured plastic packet containing 1,885 grams of suspected amphetamine concealed in a secret compartment of her backpack.

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Another packet containing 719 grams of the substance was recovered from a hidden compartment inside her purse.

Tests conducted using the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field test kit indicated the presence of methamphetamine in both packets.

Officials said the seized contraband, weighing 2.604 kg, was valued at Rs 2.08 crore in the international illicit market.

The woman was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

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