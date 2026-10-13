 Bhopal Shooting Case Accused Shahid Itarsi Takes Out Massive Vehicle Convoy After Jail Release, Traffic Disrupted For 8 Km
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Bhopal Shooting Case Accused Shahid Itarsi Takes Out Massive Vehicle Convoy After Jail Release, Traffic Disrupted For 8 Km

Bhopal shooting case accused Shahid Itarsi alias Shahid Ansari received a grand welcome after his release on bail from Central Jail. Supporters organised a vehicle convoy that disrupted traffic from Lalghati to VIP Road. Videos of the procession went viral, prompting Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to take cognisance of the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
Bhopal Shooting Case Accused Shahid Itarsi Takes Out Massive Vehicle Convoy After Jail Release, Traffic Disrupted For 8 Km
Bhopal Shooting Case Accused Shahid Itarsi Takes Out Massive Vehicle Convoy After Jail Release, Traffic Disrupted For 8 Km | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The release of criminal Shahid Itarsi alias Shahid Ansari on bail on Monday night turned into a show of strength, with a large number of cars and motorcycles joining a convoy to welcome him outside Bhopal Central Jail.

The procession caused traffic congestion from Lalghati to VIP Road, causing inconvenience to commuters. A video of the convoy went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Ansari, who had been lodged in jail in connection with a shooting case, was released after being granted bail. A large number of supporters gathered outside the jail and accompanied him in a convoy that moved through the city at around 10 pm.

Ansari was seen waving to supporters from a car as the convoy proceeded towards VIP Road. A long queue of cars and motorcycles followed him, while supporters recorded videos of the procession.

The videos, which portrayed his release as a celebration, soon went viral on social media. The movement of the convoy slowed traffic along an eight-kilometre stretch, causing inconvenience to other commuters.

Ansari is suspected of shooting property dealer Shafi alias Hasan at Shalimar Apartments in Karbala under the Koh-e-Fiza police station limits in 2024.

Following the incident, police registered an attempt-to-murder case against Ansari and five of his associates. He was arrested and sent to jail. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police took cognisance of the matter.

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