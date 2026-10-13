Bhopal Liquor Shop Allotment Row: Ex-Deputy CM OSD Deepam Raichura Faces Enquiry Over Alleged ₹1 Crore Bribe, Fake FDs | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An enquiry has been initiated against Deepam Raichura, former officer on special duty (OSD) to the deputy chief minister, for allegedly favouring a person in obtaining two liquor shops in Bhopal using fake fixed deposit papers, officials said on Monday.

Raichura was removed from the post on Oct 9 after a report surfaced on social media alleging that he had favoured Rohit Gogia in obtaining the liquor shops.

Gogia claimed in his statement that he had paid Raichura Rs 1 crore in two instalments of Rs 50 lakh each. Gogia is in Tihar Jail following the Rs 1,000 crore scam.

According to sources, the fake FD papers were worth around Rs 50 lakh, whereas the report will clarify the amount of the fixed deposits. Officials informed that earlier in 2024-25, when the irregularities were committed, Raichura was posted as Bhopal assistant excise officer.

Later, he joined as an OSD to the Deputy CM. Officials also informed that a year back the department came to know about the fake FD, but as Raichura was the OSD, the department did not even move the file for the investigations.

Officials reportedly did not even examine Rohit Gogia's liquor shop contract file.

Report shortly

Excise commissioner Deepak Saxena told Free Press that the enquiry against Deepam Raichura had begun and the report would be submitted to the state government shortly. He dismissed allegations that the department was under pressure from any of the lawbreakers.