AIIMS Bhopal Becomes First Among Six First-Phase AIIMS To Secure Full NABH Accreditation, All 1,457 Beds Covered | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has been granted full accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) for meeting the criteria of hospital quality and patient safety standards.

Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Niramayam (MP-ABN) has de-empanelled 72 private hospitals in MP due to lack of a full NABH accreditation certificate.

This recognition demonstrates the institute's dedication to providing high-quality, safe and patient-centric healthcare services.

Among the six AIIMS being established in the country in the first phase under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Bhopal is the first institute to receive NABH full accreditation.

The accreditation will remain valid till September 23, 2030. It covers all specialities and specialised healthcare services of the institute, spanning all 1,457 hospital beds.

For ordinary patients, this means that the hospital's services have been tested against the prescribed national standards.