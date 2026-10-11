Principals, Teachers From 24 Schools Discuss Inclusive Education, Teacher Training And Classroom Innovation At RIE Bhopal Conference | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Principals and Teachers Conference concluded at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in the city on Sunday. Principals and teachers from 24 schools of the western region participated in the conference.

Important topics like teacher training, inclusive education, 21st-century skills in classroom teaching and educational innovations in schools were discussed.

In the first session on the last day of the conference, Dr Saurabh Kumar spoke on the topic 'Equipping Teachers as a Counsellor' on the role of teachers as counsellors and the importance of understanding the emotional and academic needs of students.

Whereas, Dr Saurabh Kumar presented his views on the topic 'Inclusive Setup in School ' and highlighted the need to develop an inclusive environment in schools.

In the second session, Dr Kalpana Maski expressed her views on the role of 21st-century skills and core competencies in classroom teaching. He underlined the importance of skills required for the all-round development of students in the modern education system.

In the concluding session, principals and teachers from different schools shared the experiences gained during the conference. On this occasion, the participants also gave a brief presentation of the structural and academic achievements of their respective schools.

Through this dialogue, there was an opportunity to share the educational activities, innovations and best practices being adopted in schools.

In the concluding remarks, the Principal of the institute, Professor Shiv Kumar Gupta, said that this conference is an important initiative towards strengthening the educational cooperation between regional education institutes and schools.

He expressed confidence that the conference will prove useful in giving new direction to teacher training, policy-making and educational innovation.

Conference coordinator, Sanjay Kumar Pandagle expressed his gratitude to the principal, faculty members and support staff of the institute for the success of the event.

Prof. Jaydip Mandal- Dean Instructions, Dr. Muzammil Hasan, Dr. Pradyuman Singh Lakhawat, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Dr. Venkat Suryavanshi, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, faculty members of the institute, intern students and other educationists were present.