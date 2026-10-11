Bhopal OBC Organisations Unite After High Court Verdict On 27% Reservation, Vow Street-To-Court Battle | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All organisations representing backward classes have united in the wake of the High Court order rejecting the government's notification to provide 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates on Saturday.

They have vowed to fight for 27 per cent reservation from the streets to the courts and decided to make a proper representation of backward classes before the government.

The meeting was attended by representatives of APAKS, Madhya Pradesh Pichada Varg Sanyukth Sangarsh Morcha, Rashtriya OBC Mahasabha and Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha.

They underlined the need for an assessment of OBC representation in government services. They opined that facts and evidence should be effectively presented before the court.

Instead of reaching any conclusion without reading the court verdict, serious deliberations should be held on alternatives and legal consequences.

Patron of MP Pichada Varg Sanyukth Sangarsh Morcha, Bhuvnesh Kumar Patel, said that instead of making separate efforts, all organisations should jointly fight for the cause. Legal advice should be taken and effective representation should be made before the government.

Former Bhopal mayor Vibha Patel said that the reservation issue is connected with lakhs of youths. Hence, the issue should be deliberated upon with full sensitivity.

Acting president of Rashtriya OBC Mahasabha Tulsiram Patel said that 27 per cent reservation is the need of the OBC community.

National president of Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha Lalit Gaur cited the need for awareness among backward classes regarding reservation. APAKS Sangathan's state president Krishna Pal Singh said that a serious challenge has emerged before backward classes after the HC order.