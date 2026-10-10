Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Scorching Sun In Bhopal; Rain Likely in Rewa, Sidhi And Singrauli, Clear Skies Ahead

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Despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, the Madhya Pradesh weather continues to show some fluctuations due to an active cyclonic circulation and a trough line. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected in Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli on Saturday. However, the MP weather forecast indicates that the state will experience clear skies and sunny conditions over the next three days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, the weather system is affecting the Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and Shahdol divisions. Amarkantak recorded 37.5 mm (1.5 inches) of rainfall in recent days.

Night Temperatures Drop Across Madhya Pradesh

The recent rainfall has brought down night temperatures across the state. Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4°C. Amarkantak and Indore registered 17.9°C, while Chhindwara recorded 18.1°C. The minimum temperature stood at 18.8°C in Karaundi, Katni, and 19°C in Shajapur.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures remained high in several areas. The mercury crossed 35°C in the Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Narmadapuram divisions. Talun in Barwani recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 37°C.

Madhya Pradesh October Weather: What Past Records Reveal

October weather in Madhya Pradesh can vary significantly, with warm afternoons, cooler nights and occasional heavy rainfall. Historical records from major cities show how extreme temperatures and rainfall have been during the month.

In Bhopal, the average maximum temperature in October is 32.7°C, while the average minimum is 19.1°C. However, the maximum temperature reached 38°C in 2012. The city has also witnessed heavy rainfall in October, receiving around 7.5 inches in 1955. On October 6, 2009, it recorded 5 inches of rain in just 24 hours.

Indore has also experienced sharp temperature variations. The maximum temperature reached 37.8°C on October 22, 2000, while the minimum dropped to 6.2°C on October 22, 1999. The city recorded more than 9 inches of rainfall in October 1985, including 6.19 inches in 24 hours on October 9 that year.

In Gwalior, the maximum temperature touched 40.1°C on October 27, 1994, while the minimum fell to 8.9°C on October 31, 1952. The city also recorded 8.68 inches of rainfall during October 1956.

Jabalpur has experienced both high temperatures and heavy October rainfall. The average maximum and minimum temperatures are 31.8°C and 20.3°C, respectively. The city received 10.46 inches of rainfall in October 1916, while around 7 inches was recorded in October last year.

In Ujjain, October rainfall is less consistent. Two of the past 10 years saw no rainfall during the month, while October 2009 recorded 4.46 inches. The maximum temperature reached 39°C on October 5, 2002, while the minimum dropped to 8.1°C on October 29, 1983.