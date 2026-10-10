Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions To Persist, AQI Deteriorates To Poor Levels

Mumbai Weather Update: Hot And Humid Conditions To Persist, AQI Deteriorates To Poor Levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid weather on Saturday, with largely clear skies and high temperatures across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hot-day conditions, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36°C to 38°C.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD’s local forecast, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience clear skies over the next 48 hours, with high humidity adding to the discomfort. Although no heatwave warning has been issued for the weekend, heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist on Saturday.

Heatwave Conditions Hit Mumbai A Day Ago

On Friday, amid a spell of intense heat, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8°C, which was 4.7°C above normal. It was the second-highest temperature recorded in Maharashtra that day, after Malegaon and Jalgaon, both of which recorded 38.5°C.

The IMD had issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Friday, marking the first post-monsoon heatwave alert for the region this season. The city has been experiencing elevated temperatures since the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, which was officially declared over Mumbai on October 3, five days ahead of its normal withdrawal date.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Drops To Poor Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated on Saturday, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. This marks a decline from the ‘Good’ air quality levels generally recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, 51 and 100 as ‘Moderate’, 101 and 200 as ‘Poor’, 201 and 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, while readings above 300 fall in the ‘Severe’ category.

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