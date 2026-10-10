Mumbai Cybercrime Cases Rise 44 Per Cent In 8 Months; Police Register 4,254 Cases

Mumbai Police recorded more than 4,200 cybercrime cases between January and August 2026, with online financial fraud among the major offences | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: There is an increase of over 44 per cent in the registration of cyber-crime cases between January and August this year in the city, compared with the cases registered last year during the same period, statistics provided by the city police have revealed.

The city police registered 4,254 cyber-crime cases this year, with the maximum cases being related to credit/debit card online fraud, followed by share market investment fraud and hacking.

Out of 4,254 cases, only 1,121 cases were detected and 794 persons were arrested in these cases. Last year, 2,948 cyber-crime cases were registered by the city police from January to August.

Online Cheating Cases And Arrests

The police have classified online cheating cases into 13 different categories. This year, 2,283 online cheating cases were registered, out of which the maximum were related to share market investment fraud (302), followed by investment fraud (156), cheating by posing as government officials/digital arrest (95), job fraud (77), fake website fraud (76), online purchase fraud (52), loan fraud (42), custom/gift fraud (26) and cryptocurrency fraud (14).

The police have detected 537 out of 2,283 online cheating cases and have arrested 471 persons for their alleged involvement in these offences. Apart from online cheating cases, this year the police have registered 1,020 credit/debit card online fraud cases, followed by hacking (202), phishing/MIM attack/spoofing mail (151), fake social media profile/morphing email/SMS (151), obscene email/SMS/MMS/post (117), sextortion (32), data theft (10) and pornography (08) cases.

Trends In Cyber-Crime Cases

A closer analysis of statistics revealed that cases such as phishing/MIM attack/spoofing mail, fake social media profile/morphing email/SMS, credit card/online fraud, hacking, fake website, loan fraud and sextortion have seen an increasing trend this year, compared with the cases registered last year, while cases of investment fraud, pornography, obscene email/SMS/MMS/post, custom/gift fraud, online purchase fraud, job fraud, admission fraud, insurance/provident fund fraud, share market investment fraud, matrimonial fraud, cryptocurrency fraud, cheating by posing as government officials/digital arrest, data theft and posting communal content online have seen a decreasing trend this year.

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Police Efforts To Raise Awareness

"Several efforts are taken by the Mumbai police to promptly register cyber-crime cases. The government and police also create awareness about cyber crimes through social media and warn them about emerging and ongoing cyber crimes," said a police officer.

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