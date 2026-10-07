Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired KEM Hospital Doctor Duped Of ₹4 Lakh In Fake Bank Of Maharashtra Pension Card Scam; Case Registered

A retired KEM Hospital doctor allegedly lost Rs 4 lakh after fraudsters offered him a fake pension card with insurance benefits | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: A 64-year-old retired medical officer from KEM Hospital has allegedly been duped of Rs 4 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with a fake Bank of Maharashtra pension card offering accident insurance and mediclaim benefits. The Vikhroli police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fraud.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Dr Shashikant Sahadev Shinde, a resident of Vikhroli East, received a call from an unknown mobile number at around 11.30 am on September 10. The caller introduced himself as Rahul Sharma and claimed to be calling from Bank of Maharashtra, where Dr Shinde holds an account.

Fake Pension Card Offer

Sharma allegedly told Dr Shinde that he was eligible for a bank pension card that offered accident insurance of Rs 1.50 lakh and mediclaim benefits of another Rs 1.50 lakh, amounting to benefits worth Rs 3 lakh.

Convinced by the offer, Dr Shinde agreed to apply for the card. The accused subsequently sent him a link to a PDF form through WhatsApp. Dr Shinde filled in the required details and sent the completed form back. Shortly after the process was completed, the website became inaccessible.

Rs 4 Lakh Withdrawn

The following morning, Dr Shinde began receiving messages from Cosmos Bank. Since he did not hold an account with Cosmos Bank, he initially ignored the messages.

However, at around 7.30 pm, he received two messages from Bank of Maharashtra informing him that Rs 2 lakh had been debited twice through online banking. A total of Rs 4 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

Realising that he had been duped, Dr Shinde immediately contacted the cybercrime helpline 1930 and reported the incident. He later approached the Vikhroli police and lodged a complaint.

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Police Probe Underway

Police have registered a case against the person identifying himself as Rahul Sharma, the mobile number holder and user, the operator of the fraudulent link, and the beneficiary account holders under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to identify the accused and trace the diverted funds, police said.

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