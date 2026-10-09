Mumbai Weather Update: Santacruz Records 37.8°C As Post-Monsoon Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Above Normal

People cover themselves from scorching heat in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: Amid a heatwave on Friday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8°C, which was 4.7°C above normal. It was also the second-highest temperature across Maharashtra. Malegaon and Jalgaon topped the list at 38.5°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri for Friday, the first post-monsoon heatwave. Though no heatwave warning has been issued for the weekend, “heatwave-like” conditions will prevail on Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 38°C, the IMD said.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be clear and “Hot Day Conditions” are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 26°C, respectively.

High Temperatures Persist After Monsoon

The region has been witnessing high temperatures since the southwest monsoon withdrew. The monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai was declared on October 3 this year, five days before the normal withdrawal date.

Meanwhile, as the weather changes and construction activities have resumed post-monsoon, the air quality index (AQI) has started deteriorating.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, areas in Mumbai that recorded the poorest AQI on Friday included Deonar (152), Worli (140), Bhandup West (131), Mazgaon (123), Malad West (122) and others.

Temperature Recordings On October 9

Santacruz observatory

Maximum temperature: 37.8°C, 4.7°C above normal

Minimum temperature: 25.8°C, 0.9°C above normal

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Colaba observatory

Maximum temperature: 37.0°C, 4.4°C above normal

Minimum temperature: 27.1°C, 1.7°C above normal

Heatwave-like conditions to prevail on Saturday

Hot Day conditions on Sunday

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