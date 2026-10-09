Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Today As Hot & Humid Conditions Prevail; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Friday, October 9, with largely clear skies and temperatures expected to climb to around 38°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for isolated pockets of Mumbai and Raigad, marking the first heatwave warning of the post-monsoon season.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience predominantly clear skies throughout the day, with high humidity adding to the discomfort. The minimum temperature recorded on Friday morning was 29°C, while the maximum is forecast to reach around 38°C.

Heatwave Warning For Isolated Areas

The heatwave warning indicates that temperatures are expected to remain several degrees above normal in isolated areas. Residents may experience particularly uncomfortable conditions during the afternoon as temperatures rise. For neighbouring Thane and Palghar, the weather department has forecast hot and humid conditions at isolated locations.

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality has also deteriorated, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 153 on Friday, according to official data. The reading indicates a decline from the comparatively better air quality recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification cited in the report, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', 51 to 100 as 'Moderate', 101 to 200 as 'Unhealthy', 201 to 300 as 'Poor', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

With heatwave conditions forecast in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and air quality worsening, residents are likely to face a combination of high temperatures, humidity and elevated pollution levels on Friday.

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