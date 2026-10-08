Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heatwave In Mumbai, First Such Warning For City After Monsoon | Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai and Raigad on Friday, October 9.

The warning is the first heatwave alert of the post-monsoon season, with temperatures expected to remain several degrees above normal.

🚨 JUST IN: IMD has issued a Heatwave Alert for Mumbai for the first time, tomorrow, October 9. 🌡️ Mumbai's October heat is entering uncharted territory. This is not your usual October heat! https://t.co/wL8ozcDT4F — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 8, 2026

Hot and Humid Conditions Forecast

For Thane and Palghar, the IMD has forecast hot and humid conditions at isolated locations.

According to the weather forecast, hot and humid conditions were also expected in parts of Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain high in isolated parts of Maharashtra over the coming days, with humid conditions likely to persist in several districts. Some areas may also receive light to moderate rainfall.

Worrying news! Mumbai & many parts of Konkan are likely to witness couple of heatwaves this October-November. Excess heating will peak mostly in October. 🙏 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 8, 2026

Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Continues

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon continued this week. According to reports citing the IMD, the withdrawal line passed through Supaul, Ranchi, Raipur, Brahmapuri, Parbhani, Baramati and Harnai.

The weather agency also reported weak Southwest Monsoon activity over Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Gujarat region.

Mumbai's air quality deteriorates

Mumbai's air quality deteriorated on Thursday evening, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly recorded at 162.

The reading indicates a decline from the comparatively cleaner air quality reported across Mumbai in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘Good’, while 51 to 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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