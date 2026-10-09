MP Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi Flags Off Pilgrimage Train From Damoh To Jagannath Puri

Damoh: 479 Pilgrims Depart for Jagannath Puri as Minister Pushes for Special Ayodhya Train |

Jagannath Puri Pilgrimage Train: Toursim Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi flagged off a train carrying pilgrims to Jagannath Puri from Damoh railway station under the state government's Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, on Thursday evening. A total of 479 pilgrims are travelling on the train, accompanied by 10 escorts, one doctor, one assistant and five security personnel to ensure their safety during the journey. During the ceremony, the minister welcomed the passengers with garlands and wished them a safe and pleasant journey.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Lodhi said the government was committed to helping people visit religious destinations safely. He added that efforts were underway to operate more pilgrimage trains to different religious sites across the country.

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi flags off a train carrying pilgrims to Jagannath Puri from Damoh railway station under the state government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana https://t.co/mXlGPmnr8U — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Damoh's Quota Increased to 500 Beneficiaries

Lodhi said the train was among the sixth or seventh pilgrimage trains recently flagged off under the scheme. He highlighted the government's efforts to help elderly citizens fulfil their wishes of visiting religious places and seeking blessings.

The minister also announced that Damoh's beneficiary quota under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana had been increased from 150 to 500. The move aims to allow more residents of the district to benefit from the Madhya Pradesh pilgrimage scheme.

He said the initiative brings happiness to elderly parents and their families while giving them an opportunity to undertake religious journeys.

Minister Seeks Special Pilgrimage Train To Ayodhya

Lodhi said he had requested Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to introduce a special train for pilgrims travelling to Ayodhya.

He noted that many devotees were eager to visit the Ram Temple and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. The minister expressed hope that the proposed Ayodhya pilgrimage train would be introduced soon, providing another opportunity for devotees to visit the religious destination.

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi says, “It is a matter of great pleasure that a Tirth Darshan train has departed from Damoh for Jagannath Puri. A total of 479 passengers are travelling on this train. There are also 10 escorts, one doctor, one assistant and five security personnel. Our government is committed to ensuring that pilgrims undertake their journey safely and securely...” — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Folk Dance Performance At Flag-Off Ceremony

A folk dance performance was organised at Damoh railway station as part of the flag-off celebrations.

The Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana is a Madhya Pradesh government initiative that facilitates religious pilgrimages for eligible beneficiaries.