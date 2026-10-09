MP Weather Update Today: Bhopal And Indore To Remain Sunny; Rain Alert In 9 Districts Including Rewa, Shahdol

Rain Alert in 9 Eastern Districts of Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Madhya Pradesh Weather News: Nine districts in the Shahdol and Rewa divisions are likely to receive rainfall over the next 24 hours, while western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore, is expected to remain dry and sunny. According to the weather forecast, eastern Madhya Pradesh may continue to receive rain for the next three days, with weather conditions likely to improve from October 12.

Rewa Shahdol Weather Update

The Madhya Pradesh rain alert covers Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol and Anuppur. These districts may experience rainfall due to active weather systems affecting the eastern parts of the state.

According to IMD, Bhopal, a cyclonic circulation and a trough are responsible for the recent spell of thunderstorms and rain. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing these conditions for the past four days.

MP Weather Forecast For The Next Three Days

As rainfall is likely to continue in eastern parts of the state, the weather department's forecast suggests that the sky will clear from October 12, with sunshine expected across the state. No rainfall is forecast in Madhya Pradesh on that day.

In contrast, western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore, is likely to experience predominantly dry weather.

Impact of Changing Weather on Farmers

The changing weather conditions may affect agricultural activities, particularly in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Local rainfall could increase moisture in the upper layer of the soil, but it may not provide uniform moisture across the state.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh should assess soil moisture, field conditions and irrigation availability before deciding on sowing and irrigation. Local conditions will remain important for agricultural planning as the state transitions towards drier weather.

Madhya Pradesh Records 4% Less Rainfall This Monsoon

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 3. However, rainfall has continued in some areas because of active atmospheric weather systems.

Despite the recent showers, Madhya Pradesh recorded 4% less rainfall than normal during the 2026 monsoon season. Between June and September, the state received 908.4 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 949.5 mm.

According to experts, October weather in Madhya Pradesh has historically shown a mix of sunshine, rainfall and cooler nights. This year, too, several districts have experienced rain despite the monsoon's withdrawal.