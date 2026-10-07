Garbage Truck Runs Over A Young Girl Inside A Housing Society In Indore; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Garbage Truck Runs Over A Young Girl Inside A Housing Society In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Young girl was injured after a municipal garbage collection vehicle ran over her leg inside a residential society in Mangliya near the Bypass. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting residents to demand action against the driver.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Monday at Pumarth Serenity residential society, in Indore.

According to police, the girl was riding a kick scooter inside the society when the garbage collection vehicle approached her. As the vehicle allegedly took a turn, it struck the girl, causing her to fall on the road. One of the vehicle’s wheels then passed over her leg.

Incident Captured On CCTV:

🚨SHOCKING | Garbage truck runs over a young girl inside a housing society in Indore, leaving her injured https://t.co/ya0UIg6yBR — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 7, 2026

In the video, the girl riding her scooter when the garbage collection vehicle approached and struck her while taking a turn. Residents rushed towards the child immediately after she fell and stopped the vehicle.

The CCTV footage later surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the incident and raising concerns among residents over the movement of heavy municipal vehicles inside residential societies, particularly in areas where children often play.

Residents stopped the vehicle and rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The girl suffered injuries to her leg and was undergoing treatment following the incident.

Following the incident, residents expressed concern over the movement of garbage collection vehicles inside residential premises and demanded action against the driver.

DSP Sonu Dabar said CCTV footage showed the vehicle hitting the child. She said the girl suffered leg injuries, but her family had not yet lodged a formal complaint.

Police are examining the footage, and further investigation is underway.