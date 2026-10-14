Bhopal Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Colleague's 9-Year-Old Daughter, Attempting To Rape Her During Overnight Stay | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kajlikheda police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly molesting his female colleague's nine-year-old daughter at her home while staying overnight.

The incident came to light when the Class 4 student disclosed the alleged abuse to her father during a visit in September.

Acting on his complaint, Kajlikheda police registered a case against the suspect under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

According to reports, the girl's parents live separately. Her mother works at a private company, where the suspect is her colleague. The victim told police that the incident took place in August when the suspect visited her mother's home and stayed overnight.

She was sleeping in a separate room when she woke up during the night to use the washroom. The suspect allegedly entered her room, molested her and attempted to rape her, police said.

The child was reportedly too frightened to tell her mother about the incident at the time. However, during a visit to her father in September, she disclosed the abuse to him. Her father then approached Kajlikheda police and lodged a complaint.