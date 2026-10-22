Two Mandsaur Men Held By Indore Crime Branch With MD Drugs Worth Over INR 25 lakh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested by the city crime branch with 254 grams of MD drugs worth around Rs 25.40 lakh in the international market, police said on Wednesday. Police also seized a motorcycle from the accused.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that the accused were identified as Sameer Khan and Zakir Hussain, both residents of Mandsaur district. According to the police, the duo was allegedly transporting the drugs on an unregistered black motorcycle and intended to sell them during the upcoming festive season.

Police took action on Tuesday during night patrolling and a search for suspicious persons. A Crime Branch team noticed two men behaving suspiciously on the motorcycle near Metro Pillar No. 181. When they saw the police, they reportedly became nervous. The team surrounded them and detained them for questioning.

During a search of the motorcycle, the police allegedly recovered a packet containing 254 grams of MD drugs from beneath the rear seat.

The police registered a case under Sections 8 and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Crime Branch police station. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drugs, the alleged supplier and other members of the supply network.

According to officials, since January 1, 2026, the Crime Branch has registered 79 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 176 accused. During these operations, police seized 3.3547 kg of MD drugs, 32.402 kg of ganja, 500 kg of bhang, 385.12 grams of brown sugar and 10 grams of cocaine, along with vehicles and other property, with a combined estimated value of around Rs 4.27 crore.