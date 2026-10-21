Indore Kanya Bhoj Horror: Minor Girls Allegedly Beaten, Forced To Undress Over Theft Suspicion; Retired Teacher Booked | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired government teacher was booked for allegedly assaulting and confining some minor girls after accusing them of stealing money from a temple at her residence on AB Road in the MIG area on Tuesday. The girls, aged between eight and 14 years, alleged that the woman also forced them to remove their clothes and searched them for the missing money.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday at the D Block flat of Anita Mohta, a retired teacher living in Shahnai Residency. Police said she had invited girls from the New Basera slum area for a meal as part of the 'kanya bhoj' ritual.

The woman allegedly accused the girls of stealing an envelope containing money kept at the temple in her house. When the girls denied the allegation, she allegedly confined them inside a room and assaulted them.

According to the girls' statements to the police, they were initially made to sit in the hall while the woman went to arrange food. After they had eaten, she allegedly questioned them about the missing envelope.

Despite their repeated denials, she reportedly continued to scold and beat them before locking them in a room and searching them.

The girls were frightened and began crying. When their family members arrived to take them home, the children told them what had happened. Their relatives then gathered outside the woman's flat and created a commotion, demanding action against her.

The family members then approached the MIG police station and insisted that the police register a case. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the retired teacher on charges related to assault and wrongful confinement.

She was taken into custody, and the police are conducting further investigation. The police are examining the allegations and the statements of the minor girls, and further investigation is underway.