IMC Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh Urges Residents For Water-Rationing In Rain-Deficit Indore, Shares Easy Tips At Free Press Garba Event | VIDEO

Less Rain, More Worries For Indore As IMC Official Urges Saving Every Drop |

Indore Water Shortage (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a rainfall shortage this monsoon, receiving only around 23 inches of rain against the expected 37 inches. In view of the deficit, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh appealed to residents to conserve water. Speaking at the Free Press Garba event, Singh urged Indoreans, especially youngsters, to avoid wasting water and adopt simple water-saving habits in their daily lives.

With rainfall remaining below expectations, Singh stressed the need to use water carefully to avoid shortages in the coming months. Residents were advised to follow water-rationing practices and reduce unnecessary consumption.

Simple Steps To Save Water

Sharing practical tips, the additional commissioner suggested turning off taps while brushing teeth, using buckets instead of showers, fixing leaking taps and avoiding excessive water use while washing vehicles.

Youngsters were encouraged to take the lead in spreading awareness about water conservation among their families, friends and neighbours.

The rainfall deficit has raised concerns over water availability in the city, making responsible water use more important. Singh also highlighted the role of households in conserving water, pointing out that small changes in daily habits could help reduce wastage.

Water conservation requires public participation and cannot depend on government efforts alone. The appeal at the Garba event focused on encouraging citizens to save water and make conservation a regular habit.