Indore Ravana Dahan 2026 Check Major Venues, Effigy Heights And Burning Timings | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will celebrate Dussehra today with 'Ravana Dahan' programmes at several locations, with towering effigies, 'Lanka Dahan' and fireworks set to draw crowds. Dussehra Maidan and Chimanbagh Maidan will host the major celebrations, while events are also planned in Chhawni, Ushaganj, Jail Road, Tilak Nagar and Vijay Nagar.

According to information, at Dussehra Maidan, a 111-foot-tall effigy of Ravana and a 250-foot-tall Lanka structure will be burnt at 7 pm. Organised by the Dussehra Mahotsav Committee, the event will feature a colourful fireworks display.

The tradition of fireworks at the venue has continued for nearly five decades. Preparations are underway, with Ravana's ten heads ready and the effigy being given its final touches.

Chimanbagh Maidan will host its 51st Dussehra celebration, with the burning of a 110-foot-tall Ravana effigy and a 250-foot-long waterproof Lanka at 8 pm. The highlight will be the sequential burning of Ravana's ten heads. Shirish Yadav said that they have also made special seating arrangements for women.

In Chhawni, the programme at the Number 2 School ground on RNT Marg will feature a 121-foot-tall Ravana effigy, scheduled to be burnt at midnight. According to the organisers, the event has been held for the past 34 years.

Apart from these major venues, 'Ravana Dahan' programmes will also be held in Ushaganj-Chhawni, Jail Road, Tilak Nagar and Vijay Nagar, along with several residential colonies where local committees are organising celebrations.