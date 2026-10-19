BJP Leader Accused Of Molesting Minor During Garba Event In Indore, Booked Under POCSO Act After VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nagar police registered a case against Kamal Chauhan, president of the BJP's Rajmata Jijabai Mandal, after a video went viral showing him inappropriately touching, misbehaving with, and shoving a 17-year-old girl during a 'Garba' event.

The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a formal complaint by the victim. Meanwhile, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to the suspect over the incident.

The incident came to light on Friday night after a video of the incident began circulating widely on social media. The video shows Chauhan crossing a barricade to approach the minor girl, grabbing her, and forcefully shoving her away.

Indore BJP mandal president booked under POCSO after viral video shows him pushing 15-year-old girl out of Garba event.. A video from a Garba pandal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, shows BJP mandal president Kamal Chauhan pushing and manhandling a 15-year-old girl during an argument over entry. The girl is heard saying “Don’t touch me.” Police registered a POCSO case along with other sections. The BJP has issued him a show-cause notice. #KamalChauhan #Indore #Garba #BJP #POCSO Kamal Chauhan Garba, Indore BJP Leader, Minor Girl Pushed, POCSO Case, Viral Video Digital Prime News: https://t.co/HIFLeNpXJi — Digital Prime News (@DigiPrimeNews) October 19, 2026

Chauhan can be heard shouting, "Tu hat ja yahan se" (Get out of here). The victim immediately objected to his aggressive behaviour, stating, "Yeh theek nahi hai" (This is not right).

The victim told police that she attended the 'Garba' pandal with her three sisters. While her sisters were inside dancing, the victim stepped outside the venue with one sister to get water. She handed her sister a 'Garba' entry pass, and she went back inside. When the victim attempted to retrieve the pass at the entrance to re-enter, Chauhan intervened.

Chauhan allegedly misbehaved, handled her aggressively, and touched her inappropriately during the confrontation.

Following the outrage over the viral video, the victim approached the Hira Nagar police station to lodge a formal complaint.

ACP Hira Nagar Rubina Mizwani said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video and based on the complaint of the 17-year-old girl, an FIR has been registered against Kamal Chauhan. The case includes charges of assault, verbal abuse, and molestation under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. An investigation is underway, and the accused has not been arrested yet."

Congress demands immediate removal

The incident sparked a political controversy, and city BJP president Sumit Mishra issued a show-cause notice to Chauhan, asking for his reply within three days; otherwise, the party will take disciplinary action against him.

However, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla demanded Chauhan's immediate removal from his post. "The safety of girls cannot be ensured through speeches alone. It must be demonstrated through concrete action," he said.