 BJP Leader Accused Of Molesting Minor During Garba Event In Indore, Booked Under POCSO Act After VIDEO Goes Viral
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HomeIndoreBJP Leader Accused Of Molesting Minor During Garba Event In Indore, Booked Under POCSO Act After VIDEO Goes Viral

BJP Leader Accused Of Molesting Minor During Garba Event In Indore, Booked Under POCSO Act After VIDEO Goes Viral

Hira Nagar police registered a case against BJP leader Kamal Chauhan under the POCSO Act and BNS after a viral video allegedly showed him misbehaving with and inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl during a Garba event. The BJP issued a show-cause notice seeking his reply within three days, while Congress demanded his immediate removal. Police are investigating the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
BJP Leader Accused Of Molesting Minor During Garba Event In Indore, Booked Under POCSO Act After VIDEO Goes Viral
BJP Leader Accused Of Molesting Minor During Garba Event In Indore, Booked Under POCSO Act After VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nagar police registered a case against Kamal Chauhan, president of the BJP's Rajmata Jijabai Mandal, after a video went viral showing him inappropriately touching, misbehaving with, and shoving a 17-year-old girl during a 'Garba' event.

The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a formal complaint by the victim. Meanwhile, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to the suspect over the incident.

The incident came to light on Friday night after a video of the incident began circulating widely on social media. The video shows Chauhan crossing a barricade to approach the minor girl, grabbing her, and forcefully shoving her away.

Chauhan can be heard shouting, "Tu hat ja yahan se" (Get out of here). The victim immediately objected to his aggressive behaviour, stating, "Yeh theek nahi hai" (This is not right).

The victim told police that she attended the 'Garba' pandal with her three sisters. While her sisters were inside dancing, the victim stepped outside the venue with one sister to get water. She handed her sister a 'Garba' entry pass, and she went back inside. When the victim attempted to retrieve the pass at the entrance to re-enter, Chauhan intervened.

Chauhan allegedly misbehaved, handled her aggressively, and touched her inappropriately during the confrontation.

Following the outrage over the viral video, the victim approached the Hira Nagar police station to lodge a formal complaint.

ACP Hira Nagar Rubina Mizwani said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video and based on the complaint of the 17-year-old girl, an FIR has been registered against Kamal Chauhan. The case includes charges of assault, verbal abuse, and molestation under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. An investigation is underway, and the accused has not been arrested yet."

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Congress demands immediate removal

The incident sparked a political controversy, and city BJP president Sumit Mishra issued a show-cause notice to Chauhan, asking for his reply within three days; otherwise, the party will take disciplinary action against him.

However, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla demanded Chauhan's immediate removal from his post. "The safety of girls cannot be ensured through speeches alone. It must be demonstrated through concrete action," he said.

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