Indore Midnight Crackdown! Police Take Action Against 269, Book 51 Drunk Drivers And Execute 95 Warrants | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police conducted a special midnight checking and patrolling drive on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to maintain law and order. During the drive, the police checked a large number of criminals and suspicious persons and took legal action against 269 people.

Officials said the drive was conducted under the direction of senior officials. Police teams from all four zones participated in the operation.

During the drive, police executed more than 95 warrants, including 14 permanent warrants, 25 arrest warrants and 56 bailable warrants. Police also apprehended several suspects who had been absconding for a long time.

The police took action against 51 motorists for drunk driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Four cases were registered against people allegedly consuming liquor in public places, while one person was booked for consuming illegal narcotic substances.

Three people were caught carrying knives during separate operations in the Aerodrome area and booked under the Arms Act. Police also took preventive action against 115 habitual offenders and anti-social elements under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police teams conducted drone surveillance in crime-prone hotspots and shadow areas. They also checked hotels, lodges, night shelters, roadside eateries, railway stations and bus stands for suspicious activities.

Police called habitual offenders to police stations, where they prepared dossiers and issued warnings against further criminal activity.

Police personnel also patrolled sensitive areas on foot and interacted with residents, spreading awareness about cybercrime, crimes against women, drug abuse and road safety.