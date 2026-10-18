CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO | X \ Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the Vishal Chunari Yatra from Bada Ganpati in Indore on Sunday during Navratri celebrations. The procession carried a chunari measuring more than 2.5 kilometres, decorated with lakh of stars, to Bijasan Mata Temple as an offering to the goddess.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a gathering during the Chunari Yatra programme in Indore on the occasion of Navratri. https://t.co/5U0yhJLrS7 — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

CM Extends Festive Greetings

Yadav attended the programme for around 10 to 12 minutes and briefly addressed the gathering. He wished everyone a happy Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

After his address, he stood briefly in a decorated vehicle before stepping down and leaving. The state party president and several public representatives also attended the programme.

Before joining the yatra, the Chief Minister visited Lalbagh and inaugurated a machine at MYH Hospital.

नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आज इंदौर में श्री बड़ा गणपति मंदिर से श्री बिजासन माता मंदिर तक आयोजित भव्य चुनरी यात्रा में @BJP4MP के माननीय प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @Hkhandelwal1964 जी के साथ सम्मिलित होकर श्रद्धालुओं को पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएँ दीं। ऐसे धार्मिक आयोजन समाज को एकजुट करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हैं। चुनरी यात्रा समाज के विभिन्न वर्गों, जातियों एवं पंथों को एक सूत्र में जोड़ने का माध्यम है। माँ बिजासन की कृपा से सभी की मनोकामनाएँ पूर्ण हों तथा प्रदेश में सुख-समृद्धि एवं खुशहाली बढ़ती रहे, यही मंगलकामना है। जय माता दी! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2026

Yatra Reaches Bijasan Temple

The procession passed through Wireless Square, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome police station, Panchsheel Nagar, Babu Murai Colony and the airport entrance before reaching Bijasan Mata Temple.

Traffic was diverted on several major roads during the procession.