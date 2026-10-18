CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the Vishal Chunari Yatra from Bada Ganpati in Indore on Sunday during Navratri celebrations. The procession carried a chunari measuring more than 2.5 kilometres, decorated with lakh of stars, to Bijasan Mata Temple as an offering to the goddess.
CM Extends Festive Greetings
Yadav attended the programme for around 10 to 12 minutes and briefly addressed the gathering. He wished everyone a happy Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.
After his address, he stood briefly in a decorated vehicle before stepping down and leaving. The state party president and several public representatives also attended the programme.
Before joining the yatra, the Chief Minister visited Lalbagh and inaugurated a machine at MYH Hospital.
Yatra Reaches Bijasan Temple
The procession passed through Wireless Square, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome police station, Panchsheel Nagar, Babu Murai Colony and the airport entrance before reaching Bijasan Mata Temple.
Traffic was diverted on several major roads during the procession.