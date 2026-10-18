 CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO
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HomeIndoreCM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav flagged off the Vishal Chunari Yatra from Bada Ganpati on Sunday. The procession carried a chunari measuring over 2.5 kilometres, decorated with thousands of stars, to Bijasan Mata Temple. Yadav extended Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali greetings. Several public representatives attended the event. Traffic diversions were imposed along the procession route through major city roads.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO
CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore’s Chunari Yatra During Navratri Celebrations | VIDEO | X \ Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the Vishal Chunari Yatra from Bada Ganpati in Indore on Sunday during Navratri celebrations. The procession carried a chunari measuring more than 2.5 kilometres, decorated with lakh of stars, to Bijasan Mata Temple as an offering to the goddess.

CM Extends Festive Greetings

Yadav attended the programme for around 10 to 12 minutes and briefly addressed the gathering. He wished everyone a happy Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

After his address, he stood briefly in a decorated vehicle before stepping down and leaving. The state party president and several public representatives also attended the programme.

Before joining the yatra, the Chief Minister visited Lalbagh and inaugurated a machine at MYH Hospital.

Yatra Reaches Bijasan Temple

The procession passed through Wireless Square, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome police station, Panchsheel Nagar, Babu Murai Colony and the airport entrance before reaching Bijasan Mata Temple.

Traffic was diverted on several major roads during the procession.

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