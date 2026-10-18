Free Press Garba Event 2026: Dance, Music And Festive Food Bring House Alive At Two-Day Navratri Celebration In Indore | VIDEO | FP Photo

Free Press Garba Event 2026: Colourful outfits, lively music and Garba dancing marked the opening day of the two-day Free Press Navratri celebration at Free Press House on October 17. The festivities began at 8 pm, with children, youngsters, adults and senior citizens joining the celebrations.

The evening opened with an aarti of Goddess Durga performed by Free Press managing director Ashok Karnani. Participants then took to the dance floor as traditional Gujarati tunes mixed with modern music.

#WATCH | Free Press Madhya Pradesh is all set to host the #GrandNavratriGarba at its premises. #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressGarba https://t.co/YLfOJB8Zz2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 17, 2026

Dancers Light Up Evening

Dressed in vibrant chaniya cholis, colourful kurtas and sparkling accessories, participants brought energy and enthusiasm to the event. Different groups joined the Garba rounds, making the evening a celebration of music, tradition and togetherness.

Food stalls offered participants a break between dance sessions. The menu included local favourites such as sabudana khichdi, warm milk served in kulhads, tea and Indore’s popular patis.

FP Photo

Participants Win Awards

Amarya Malviya and Yuvraj won the best-dressed child awards in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively. Subhanshi Shrivastav and Piyush Gaud received the best-dressed Gen Z awards.

Ayesha and Himanshu Vaishnav were named the best dancing couple. Ankita Shah won the best female dancer award, while Ramji Lal Choudhary received the best male dancer award.

Dr Pinky Topiwala and Hemant Chouhan were also among the award winners.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Partners Support Celebrations

The event was supported by Indian Oil, Millenium INFRA, Vivo, Moira Sariya, Reliance Trends, ISBA Institute, Arihant College, Vishisht College, Sachamoti Sabudana, Dholagiri and Balaji Security Services.

Among those present were Arun Mishra of Millenium INFRA, Shiv Kumar Sahu of Sachamoti Sabudana and Kavita Kasliwal of Arihant College.

The opening day brought together people of all ages for an evening of dancing, food and festive cheer.