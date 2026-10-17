Indore, Are You Ready? Free Press All Set To Host Dazzling Garba Nights On October 17-18; Grab Your Passes Now

Indore, Let's Garba! Free Press Brings Two Dazzling Nights On October 17-18 | X

Indore Free Press Event (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, are you ready to twirl, dance and celebrate? The wait is finally over! Free Press Indore is all set to bring you two spectacular Garba nights on October 17 and 18, promising an exciting celebration filled with energetic beats, colourful traditional outfits and festive vibes.

Get your colourful chaniya cholis and kediyus ready, gather your Garba gang and prepare to dance your heart out as the city gears up for two evenings of music, dance and celebration.

Free Press Indore All Set To Host You All For The Garba Night On October 17 & 18. Show FP Newspaper Copy And Grab Your Passes Now. #FreePressIndore #GarbaNight #IndoreEvents #Navratri2026 https://t.co/4QN3ePmUAu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 17, 2026

Whether you're a seasoned Garba enthusiast or simply love soaking in the festive atmosphere, these nights promise something special for everyone.

Your Free Press Newspaper Is Your Ticket To Garba Fun!

And here's the exciting part! You don't have to miss out on the fun. Simply show a copy of the Free Press newspaper and grab your passes to join the celebrations.

With Garba beats, dazzling outfits and festive excitement, the event is an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with friends and family.

So, Indore, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars for October 17 and 18, polish your Garba moves and get ready to celebrate in style!

Two nights, countless memories and unlimited Garba vibes! Grab your Free Press copy and join the fun!