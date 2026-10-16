Indore This Weekend: From Grand Free Press Garba To Soothing Sunday Brunch, Here's Your Itinerary For October 17 & 18

Indore This Weekend Gets Festive With Garba Celebrations, DJ Nights And Food Experiences | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is gearing up for a colourful weekend packed with Garba nights, Dandiya celebrations, DJ music and family outings on October 17 and 18. From energetic dance floors to a relaxing Sunday brunch, the city has several entertainment options lined up. Whether you want to celebrate with friends, enjoy traditional festivities with family or simply unwind, there is something for everyone.

1. Free Press Navratri Garba

Those looking for a free festive outing can head to Free Press House for two evenings of Navratri Garba celebrations. The event offers residents an opportunity to enjoy the festive spirit without paying an entry fee.

Date: Oct 17 and 18

Time: 7:30 PM To 11 PM

Location: Free Press House, Press Complex, AB Road, Indore

Price: Free of cost

With several celebrations taking place across the city, Indore residents have plenty of ways to spend the October 17–18 weekend. Visitors are advised to check entry conditions and ticket availability before attending paid events.

2. Indraas – Premium Garba Experience

A festive Garba celebration awaits dance enthusiasts looking to enjoy traditional music, colourful outfits and lively performances.

Date: 17–18 October

Time: 6:30 PM onwards

Location: Urban Haat, Indore

Price: ₹299 onwards

3. Superhit Disco Dandiya 2026

Get ready for a lively Dandiya evening combining traditional celebrations with upbeat music. The event offers an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family.

Date: 17–18 October

Time: 7 PM onwards

Location: Jardin Hotels, Indore

Price: ₹299 onwards

4. DJ Night at Radisson Red

For those who prefer DJ beats over traditional Garba, this Saturday night event offers a different way to enjoy the weekend.

Date: 17 October

Time: Starting PM onwards

Location: 6th Floor, Radisson RED, Scheme 94 Sector CA, Indore

Price: ₹200 onwards

5. Fusion Garba – Season 7

Traditional Garba meets contemporary music at this weekend celebration, bringing another festive entertainment option to Indore.

Date: 17–18 October

Time: 7 PM Onwards

Location: Blue Leaf by Papaya Tree

Price: ₹500 onwards

6. Kids and Parents Garba Night

Families looking for a weekend outing can enjoy a Garba evening designed around children and parents celebrating together.

Date: 18 October

Time: 5 PM

Location: Punjab Arodvanshi Bhawan, South Tukoganj, Indore

Price: ₹399 onwards

7. The Red Shack – Sunday Brunch

If dancing is not on your weekend agenda, enjoy a relaxed Sunday afternoon with a brunch outing in Vijay Nagar.

Date: 18 October

Time: Every Sunday in October, from 12:30 PM onwards

Location: 6th Floor, Radisson Red, Scheme 94 Sector CA, Indore.

Price: ₹1,499 onwards

8. Retro Garba Season 12

Retro Garba returns with three evenings of festive celebrations. Visitors can enjoy the atmosphere of a traditional Garba gathering over the weekend.

Date: 16, 17, and 18 October 2026

Time: 8:00 PM onwards (3 hours per night)

Location: The Chandra Leela Garden (TCL), Nipania, Indore

Price: ₹ 299 Onwards