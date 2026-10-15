 Navratri 2026: Free Press Indore To Host Grand Garba On October 17 & 18; Check Venue, Timings & Entry Pass Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNavratri 2026: Free Press Indore To Host Grand Garba On October 17 & 18; Check Venue, Timings & Entry Pass Details

Navratri 2026: Free Press Indore To Host Grand Garba On October 17 & 18; Check Venue, Timings & Entry Pass Details

The Free Press will host a colourful two-day Navratri Garba celebration in Indore on October 17 and 18, 2026. Featuring traditional Garba, energetic dhol beats and vibrant festivities, the event will take place at Free Press House, A.B. Road, from 8 pm to 11 pm. Entry is by invitation only, with passes available upon presenting The Free Press newspaper.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Navratri 2026: Free Press Indore To Host Grand Garba On October 17 & 18; Check Venue, Timings & Entry Pass Details
Navratri 2026: Free Press To Host Grand 2-Day Garba Celebration On October 17 & 18; Check Venue, Timings & How To Get Passes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pick your vibrant outfits and get ready to groove to the beats of Garba hits as The Free Press is all set to host a grand two-day Navratri Garba celebration on October 17 and 18, 2026. With dazzling costumes, rhythmic claps and joyful celebrations, the event promises two memorable evenings filled with devotion, dance and festive excitement.

Similar to last year, the Free Press premises will come alive with traditional Garba music, energetic dhol beats, colourful celebrations and vibrant performances. Above all, the enthusiasm of Indoreans and their loved ones is expected to make the festivities even more special.

A-1 CREATION

Festive Celebration In Indore

The celebration will take place at Free Press House, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore, from 8 pm to 11 pm on both days. Entry to the event will be strictly by invitation only.

The two-day event will offer participants an opportunity to enjoy traditional Garba and celebrate Navratri in a festive atmosphere.

The event is being organised by The Free Press in association with Millennium Infra and is powered by IndianOil.

A-1 CREATION

Read Also
Free Press Event: Garba Fever Grips Indore; Dhol-Nagada Beats Turn Night Into A Dance Extravaganza
Free Press Event: Garba Fever Grips Indore; Dhol-Nagada Beats Turn Night Into A Dance Extravaganza

A-1 CREATION

A-1 CREATION

Several Brands Join As Partners

Vivo has joined the celebration as the Mobile Partner, while Moyra Sariya is the Strength Partner. Trends is the Fashion Partner.

The event is also supported by several co-sponsors, including Kasliwal Startup Incubation Foundation, Arihant College, ISBA Group of Institutes, Vishisht School of Management, Sachamoti, Dholagiri Premium Tea and Balaji Detective & Security Services.

Event Details

Dates: October 17 and 18, 2026

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Venue: Free Press House, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore

Entry: By invitation only

How To Collect Passes?

Passes for October 17 and 18 can be collected from the Free Press premises on A.B. Road. Visitors must bring a copy of The Free Press newspaper to collect their passes (maximum 2 passes).

Read Also
Navratri 2026 Begins In Indore With Grand Durga Idol Processions, Colourful Garba And Devotees...
Navratri 2026 Begins In Indore With Grand Durga Idol Processions, Colourful Garba And Devotees...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source