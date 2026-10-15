Navratri 2026: Free Press Indore To Host Grand Garba On October 17 & 18; Check Venue, Timings & Entry Pass Details

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pick your vibrant outfits and get ready to groove to the beats of Garba hits as The Free Press is all set to host a grand two-day Navratri Garba celebration on October 17 and 18, 2026. With dazzling costumes, rhythmic claps and joyful celebrations, the event promises two memorable evenings filled with devotion, dance and festive excitement.
Similar to last year, the Free Press premises will come alive with traditional Garba music, energetic dhol beats, colourful celebrations and vibrant performances. Above all, the enthusiasm of Indoreans and their loved ones is expected to make the festivities even more special.
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Festive Celebration In Indore
The celebration will take place at Free Press House, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore, from 8 pm to 11 pm on both days. Entry to the event will be strictly by invitation only.
The two-day event will offer participants an opportunity to enjoy traditional Garba and celebrate Navratri in a festive atmosphere.
The event is being organised by The Free Press in association with Millennium Infra and is powered by IndianOil.
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Several Brands Join As Partners
Vivo has joined the celebration as the Mobile Partner, while Moyra Sariya is the Strength Partner. Trends is the Fashion Partner.
The event is also supported by several co-sponsors, including Kasliwal Startup Incubation Foundation, Arihant College, ISBA Group of Institutes, Vishisht School of Management, Sachamoti, Dholagiri Premium Tea and Balaji Detective & Security Services.
Event Details
Dates: October 17 and 18, 2026
Time: 8 pm to 11 pm
Venue: Free Press House, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore
Entry: By invitation only
How To Collect Passes?
Passes for October 17 and 18 can be collected from the Free Press premises on A.B. Road. Visitors must bring a copy of The Free Press newspaper to collect their passes (maximum 2 passes).