Navratri 2026 Begins In Indore With Grand Durga Idol Processions, Colourful Garba And Devotees Thronging Temples | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city's streets came alive with devotion as residents welcomed Goddess Durga on the first day of 'Navratri' on Sunday. This marked the start of ten days filled with prayers, cultural events, and traditional celebrations.

'Navratri' celebrations will continue until Oct 20, with people participating in religious rituals, 'Garba', and other cultural events across the city.

Processions carrying beautifully decorated idols of the goddess moved through different parts of the city, with the sounds of 'dhol' filling the air.

Girls and women in colourful traditional clothes performed 'Garba', while devotees gathered along the routes and near the 'pandals' to join the celebrations.

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Organisers across the city decorated 'pandals' with bright lights, colourful canopies, and detailed stages to welcome devotees. Some 'pandals' had idols over 20 feet tall, attracting crowds.

Many homes also looked festive, as women decorated prayer spaces and prepared to worship the goddess.

Famous temples like Bijasan, Annapurna, Harsiddhi, and Kalika Dham welcomed a steady flow of devotees from early morning. People waited in long lines to pray and seek Goddess Durga's blessings.