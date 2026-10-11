Shardiya Navratri 2026: Thousands Throng Temples Across Madhya Pradesh On Day 1; Over 75,000 Visit Baglamukhi Temple In Agar Malwa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees thronged famous temples across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as the 9-day Shardiya Navratri festival began on October 11. From Ujjain's Harsiddhi Temple to Maihar's Maa Sharda Dham, devotees gathered for prayers, aarti and darshan. Special decorations, religious rituals and Ghatasthapana ceremonies marked the first day of the festival, which will continue until October 19.

Devotees Gather At Ujjain Temples

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A large number of devotees gather at Mata Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth to seek blessings during Navratri https://t.co/3hLdDa9w2Y — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026

A large number of devotees visited the famous Harsiddhi and Garh Kalika temples in Ujjain from early Sunday morning.

Special prayers, aarti and Ghatasthapana rituals were performed at the temples. Devotees offered prayers to Goddess Durga and sought blessings for their families.

A similar rush of devotees was witnessed at Indore's Harsiddhi Temple.

Over 75,000 Visit Baglamukhi Temple

Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees visited Maa Baglamukhi Temple on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri following the morning aarti https://t.co/Q8ARvV1zbJ — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026

In Agar Malwa district, more than 75,000 devotees visited the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda between 4 am and 11 am.

Darshan began with the traditional Mangala Aarti, following which devotees continued to arrive in large numbers.

Meanwhile, a special Maha Aarti was performed at the Bhadwa Mata Temple in Neemuch, popularly known as the 'Vaishno Devi of Malwa', before Ghatasthapana.

Maihar Navratri Fair Begins

जय माँ शारदा! 🙏🚩#Maihar #sharda #navratri https://t.co/bhHr8zcM5N — Vikash Tiwari (@TiwariVikas4bjp) October 11, 2026

The Shardiya Navratri fair began at Maa Sharda Dham in Maihar on Sunday.

The temple doors opened at around 3 am, following which devotees gathered in large numbers. The temple premises echoed with chants praising Goddess Durga.

Temple Decorated With 90 Kg Silver

In Sendhwa, the sanctum sanctorum walls of Maa Badi Bijasan Mata Temple were decorated with around 90 kg of silver for the festival.

In Umaria district, Ghatasthapana and special prayers were performed at Maa Birasini Shaktipeeth Temple in Birsinghpur Pali.

Devotees also gathered at Bhopal's Curfew Wali Mata Temple to offer prayers.