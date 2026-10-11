Shardiya Navratri 2026: When Is Ghatasthapana Muhurat? Everything You Need To Know About Goddess Shakti Festival | FPJ

Shardiya Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals which is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees of the goddess worship the deity with great pomp and show from Ekam Pratipada to Navami according to their faith. Also, establish a Kalash. Worship the Mother according to your strength during Navratri. Recite Durga Saptashati. Reciting Durga Saptashati or getting it recited by a Brahmin during Shardiya Navratri is very virtuous.

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Shardiya Navratri 2026 dates and timings

Shardiya Navratri 2026 has already started from Sunday, October 11. Navratri starts on the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Ashwin. Every day during this nine-day celebration is specifically dedicated to a different aspect of Goddess Durga, recognising her diverse forms and qualities. On these days, devotees participate in fasting, worship, and sacred rituals to demonstrate their dedication and request blessings from the divine. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 12:49 AM on Oct 11, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on Oct 12, 2026

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Celebration

Throughout this nine-day period, temples nationwide will be decorated with colourful adornments, and people will gather as a community to participate in festivities featuring traditional music, dance, and cultural displays. The Garba and Dandiya Raas dance styles amplify the celebratory ambience, particularly in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.

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Significance

Navratri means nine nights, which celebrates the nine forms of the goddess. Together, these nine forms of Durga inspire balance in life—strength with compassion, power with wisdom, and courage with peace. Navratri reminds us to honour these qualities, embrace positivity, and walk the path of righteousness.