Can AI Style Your Navratri? Young Indians Are Letting Chatbots Plan Their Festive Looks

One day before the first garba night, 21-year-old Vyomi Kapadia has not opened her wardrobe. Her outfits, however, are already planned, all nine of them. She typed her requirements into an AI chatbot citing a mid-range budget, two chaniya cholis she already owns and the nine-day schedule. Within seconds, she had a day-wise plan with dupatta pairings, jewellery suggestions and a reminder to wear flats on the night she expects to dance the longest.

Across colleges and offices, young Indians are turning to AI for work once done by cousins, aunts and family WhatsApp groups: deciding what to wear, how to style it and where to be seen. Outfit planning, makeup palettes, colour coordination and festival itineraries are all being outsourced to a prompt box.

Nine nights, nine looks

Navratri suits this trend. Since each of the nine nights is traditionally tied to a colour, which means nine coordinated looks, plus accessories, makeup and photographs. Adding office celebrations, temple visits and dandiya nights, and dressing up becomes a big problem, the kind AI handles well.

"It's like having a stylist who never get tired of me changing my mind," says Vyomi. "I told it I wanted something bold for the red night and that I own a silver dress with shimmering bangs. It suggested a mirror-work blouse with a contrast dupatta and a wine-coloured lip. I would never have thought of vine."

Beyond outfit

Makeup is the next frontier. Users describe their skin tone and undertone, or upload a selfie, and tools suggest lipstick shades, eye looks that survive three hours of garba and ways to keep a base from melting under the lights. Virtual try-on features let them test a look before buying anything.

Planning has also moved into the chat window. Users ask for night-wise schedules covering which venue to visit, when crowds thin out, how to get home late and where to find vrat-friendly food. For many, the chatbot has become a combined stylist, travel agent and group organiser.

Not just for her

The shift is not limited to women. Men, who traditionally had fewer styling references, are among the keenest adopters.

"Guys usually get 'kurta pehen le' as advice," says Pankaj Kumar, 23, an IT sales manager. "I gave it my kediyu and asked what to pair it with. It suggested an earthy turban and mojaris, and explained which colours would photograph well in a crowd. It saved me hours of scrolling through Pinterest."

For him, the biggest benefit is confidence. "I'm not embarrassed to ask it a basic question. It doesn't judge you for not knowing the difference between a kediyu and a kurta."

Where stylist falls short

Not everyone is convinced. Bishal Mallick, a college student, found the suggestions polished but predictable. "It gave me nine perfect outfits, and I could afford maybe three," he explains. "Also, a lot of it looked like what everyone else was posting. In the end I mixed its ideas with my sister's opinion and what was already in my cupboard."

His experience points to the limits of the technology. Chatbots can ignore budgets unless told about them, lean on trending looks and miss regional or family traditions. A colour code that applies in one community may differ in another, and an AI may confidently state something wrong. Uploading selfies also raises privacy questions that many young users brush aside in the festive rush.

A tool, not a taste

Fashion has never been purely about information. A grandmother's heirloom borrowed for the occasion, a cousin's blouse altered at the last minute and a tailor's rushed stitching are the memories of festive dressing, and no algorithm can supply them.

Even the enthusiasts seem to know this. Vyomi says she overrode the AI: "It suggested green, but my mother insisted I wear the bandhani dupatta. Obviously, I listened to her."

Perhaps that is the most accurate description of AI's role this festive season. It is a fast, patient and non-judgement assistant that removes the stress of planning and offers ideas a person might never have considered. It can organise the nine nights, but it cannot decide what make them feel like yours to wear.

The best-dressed dancer on the ground this year may be the one who asked an AI for suggestions and then trusted their own judgement on what to wear.