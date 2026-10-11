 Indore MGM Medical College Website Faces Objectionable Content Allegations, Dean Denies Hacking
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Indore MGM Medical College Website Faces Objectionable Content Allegations, Dean Denies Hacking

Allegations of pornographic videos appearing on Indore's MGM Medical College website sparked controversy and cybersecurity concerns. Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria denied any hacking and claimed the circulating visuals were fake. The college's website expert reportedly found no objectionable content. No independent evidence has established unauthorised access or a security breach.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
Indore MGM Medical College Website Faces Objectionable Content Allegations, Dean Denies Hacking
Indore MGM Medical College Website Faces Objectionable Content Allegations, Dean Denies Hacking | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations that pornographic videos appeared on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, have raised questions about the institution’s digital security.

However, the college dean has denied that the website was hacked, claiming that the visuals circulating in connection with the incident are fake.

The incident triggered concerns over the security of the official website of a prominent government medical institution.

Questions were raised about whether the website’s content had been altered without authorisation or whether a technical glitch, external link, or other issue caused the alleged display of objectionable material.

The exact circumstances behind the claims remain unclear. No independent confirmation has been made of hacking, unauthorised access to the website’s server, or any compromise of its data.

MGM Medical College dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria rejected the allegations, saying the website had not been hacked. He said he had shown the material circulating online to the expert responsible for maintaining the college’s website, but no such content was found.

“Some people are attempting to tarnish the image of the college,” Ghanghoria said.

The allegations have nevertheless drawn attention to the need for robust cyber security measures at government and educational institutions.

Official websites play an important role in disseminating information, making it essential to protect them against unauthorised changes and misleading content.

It remains unclear how the disputed visuals originated, how widely they circulated and whether any technical issue was involved. The dean’s statement disputes the claims, while the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident have not been independently established.

The matter underscores the importance of verifying digital evidence before concluding a possible cybersecurity breach.

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