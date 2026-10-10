Madhya Pradesh Can Become India's Next Growth Engine, CII Highlights Manufacturing, Investment And MSME Potential In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has the potential to become a major engine of India’s next phase of economic growth, backed by its strategic location, improving infrastructure, diversified economy and investor-friendly ecosystem, said Vir S Advani, chairman, CII Western Region, at a media roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Indore.

Advani highlighted opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, food processing, technology and emerging sectors.

He stressed that coordinated efforts by industry, government and institutions would be crucial to attracting investments, generating employment and accelerating economic transformation.

He emphasised competitiveness, innovation and sustainability as key priorities for building a future-ready ecosystem.

Milon K Nag, deputy chairman, CII Western Region, highlighted the need to strengthen industrial ecosystems through resilient supply chains, technology adoption and talent development.

He said digital transformation, Industry 4.0 adoption, and deeper integration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into domestic and global value chains would boost productivity and industrial competitiveness.

CII pushes industry-led development

Siddharth Chaturvedi, chairman, CII Madhya Pradesh, highlighted initiatives in investment promotion, MSME development, skill training, policy advocacy and industry-academia collaboration to encourage entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.

CII’s Centres of Excellence support manufacturing, sustainability, logistics, innovation and agriculture. Its Food & Agriculture Centre of Excellence supports the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Vidisha to improve agricultural productivity and promote sustainable rural development.

CII reiterated its commitment to strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s position as a competitive, innovation-driven economic hub through industry-government collaboration.