Indore This Weekend: Indian Ocean LIVE, Comedy Shows & More Here's Your Plan For October 10 & 11

Indore Weekend Buzz Brings Indian Ocean Live, Comedy Shows, Art Workshops And More |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From electrifying live music performances and stand-up comedy shows to creative art workshops and cultural exhibitions, Indore has plenty to offer this weekend, October 9–11. Whether you love music, enjoy painting or want to spend an evening laughing with friends, the city has something for everyone.

Here are some exciting events to explore this weekend.

1. Indian Ocean Live

Indian Ocean is a pioneering Indian fusion rock band, known for blending Indian classical music with rock, jazz, and folk influences. Since their formation in 1990, they've captivated audiences with a unique sound and thought-provoking lyrics that explore spirituality, social issues, and environmental themes. With iconic albums like Kandisa and Jhini, Indian Ocean continues to shape the indie music scene, gaining a loyal fanbase both in India and globally

Day/Date - Sat 10 Oct 2026

Timing - 7-10 PM

Age Limit - 5+ years

Language - Hindi

Location - Sienna Piazza, Phoenix Pride Of

2. Arjun Live 2.0 - Music event

Get ready for an electrifying musical experience with Arjun Live 2.0, featuring energetic performances, soulful melodies, captivating rhythms and an unforgettable atmosphere that will leave every music lover wanting more!

Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Time: 7PM – 10 PM

Venue: Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium, Bapat Square, Indore

Ticket Price: Starting from ₹599

Age Limit: All age groups

3. New Jokes Night - Stand-up Comedy Show

Get ready for a laughter-packed evening as comedians bring fresh jokes, hilarious observations and unexpected punchlines. Enjoy a lively atmosphere where every laugh promises to make your day a little brighter!

Venue: Terazza Bar and Kitchen (10th Floor, Airen Heights, AB Road, Opposite C21 Mall, Behind Pakiza Mall, LIG Colony, Indore)

Time & Schedule: Fridays at 7:30 PM

Age Limit: 12+ years

Languages: English and Hindi

4. Doodle Art Workshop & Canvas Painting Workshop

“Sketching smiles and unleashing imagination at the Pune Doodle Art Workshop! 🖌️✨ A colourful journey where doodles came to life, laughter echoed, and creativity knew no bounds. Memories made, skills honed, and a canvas filled with joyous expressions. Until the next stroke of inspiration! 🌈😊

Doodle Art Workshop

Date & Time: October 11, 2026 at 3:30 PM

Venue: Cafe Reuniono, Greater Brijeshwari, Indore

Price: ₹699 per person

Canvas Painting Workshop

Date & Time: October 10 – October 11, 2026 at 3 PM

Venue: Krozzon Collectorate, Indore

Price: ₹499 per person

5. DJ Chetas

Turn up the energy as DJ Chetas brings electrifying beats, explosive Bollywood remixes and irresistible dance anthems. Get ready to groove, celebrate and lose yourself in an unforgettable party atmosphere!

Date & Time: October 9, 2026

Venue: Hammerzz The Luxury Lounge, 1st Floor, Phoenix Pride of India, Khajrana, Indore

6. Kalayatra 5.0 - Kalakaksh, Scheme

Celebrate creativity and artistic expression at Kalayatra 5.0, where art enthusiasts can explore inspiring ideas, discover creative talent and immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere dedicated to imagination and culture.