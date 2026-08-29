Indore’s Gen Z Goes K-Crazy: From K-Pop & K-Dramas To Glass Skin And Ramyun | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): They may not know how to order cha in Korean, but ask them to name a K-pop idol and suddenly the pronunciation is chef’s kiss. Gen Z’s love affair with Korean culture has officially crossed the language barrier—and there’s no sign of the obsession slowing down.

From K-pop and K-dramas to skincare, fashion and food, Korean culture has become a full-blown lifestyle mood for young Indians.

DELULU PLAYLIST

One song. Lyrics nobody can read. Volume at 100. Whether it’s a 1 a.m. study session or 15 stolen minutes at work, K-pop has become the unofficial soundtrack of Gen Z life.

“ONE MORE EPISODE” — BIGGEST LIE EVER

A 9 a.m. lecture or an early office meeting means nothing when the K-drama ends on a cliffhanger. Sleep can wait. The next episode cannot.

SKINCARE SIMP

The Korean 10-step skincare routine has entered hostels, bedrooms and office bags. Budget screams “stop,” but Gen Z wants that glass-skin glow.

FIT CHECK

Oversized outfits, bucket hats, Korean-inspired hairstyles and streetwear have moved from screens to classrooms, cafés and workplaces.

CRAVINGS, NO CAP

Ramyun, tteokbokki and Korean fried chicken are no longer just “food from a drama”—they’re weekend cravings.

HANGUL HUSTLE

Nobody necessarily planned to learn Korean. K-pop lyrics, subtitles, memes and fan communities simply pulled them in.

The verdict? You don’t need to speak Korean to be completely fluent in the obsession.