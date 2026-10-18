35 Years Of Devotion! Indore's Jagdamba Temple Celebrates Navratri With Chhappan Bhog, Maha Aarti And Garba | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old tradition of devotion and community service took centre stage at Shri Maa Jagrut Jagdamba Temple in Shri Ramkrishna Bagh Colony, where devotees celebrated the sixth day of Navratri with special 'Shringar' of Maa Jagdamba, 'Chhappan Bhog' offering and vibrant 'Garba' performances.

Sunil Malviya offered 'Chhappan Bhog' in the presence of temple committee members and colony residents. The offering was followed by 'Maha Aarti' and distribution of 'Mahaprasad'.

Chief priest Shri Mangal Prasad Dubey said the temple had preserved religious traditions for 35 years. He said Navratri celebrations, 'Chhappan Bhog' and 'Navami Bhandara' reflected faith, social unity and service.

Malviya said he aimed to bring people from every section of society together to seek Maa's blessings.

Committee member Pradeep Patil described Navratri as a link between youth and cultural heritage. Rahul Solanki highlighted the role of 'Garba' and 'Maha Aarti' in strengthening community bonds. Young girls and women enthralled devotees with energetic 'Garba' performances.

Grand Bhandara on Navami

The committee announced a grand 'Bhandara' on Navami, with 'prasad' for devotees from surrounding areas. Committee members, residents and volunteers participated.