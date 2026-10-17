Ashish Kumar Khare Appointed Indore Prosecution Directorate Head After Promotion; Rajendra Singh Bhadoria Shifted To MPPSC | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ashish Kumar Khare has been promoted to deputy director of prosecution and appointed head of the district prosecution directorate in Indore after the state government reshuffled prosecution officers.

According to district media cell in-charge Abhishek Jain, the Directorate of Public Prosecution headquarters in Bhopal issued the orders following the recent promotions.

Khare previously served with the Lokayukta Organisation and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Indore, where he handled several prominent cases.

Khare will now lead the prosecution directorate at the Indore district court. He is known for his legal expertise and professional record.

As part of the reshuffle, Rajendra Singh Bhadoria, who served as deputy director of prosecution in Indore, has been posted as deputy director/law officer at the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in Indore.