Viral Video Shows 15-Year-Old Girl Denied Entry, Pushed By Local BJP Leader At Indore Garba Event

'Worshipping Girls As Devi Is Just A Gimmick?' 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Pushed At Indore Garba Event | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly pushed by a man, said to be a local BJP leader, following an argument at a Garba event in Indore. The incident has raised questions about the contrast between the festival's celebration of feminine divinity and the respect shown to girls in public spaces.

According to claims circulating on social media, the minor had arrived at the Garba event with her family but was reportedly denied entry by the organisers. The refusal allegedly led to a heated exchange between the girl, her family and those managing the event.

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He is Kamal Chauhan, the BJP president of Rajmata Jija Bai Mandal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A 15 y/o girl, along with her family, went to a Garba event. Upon reaching there she was denied entry which led to a heated altercation between her and the event organisers. Later, Kamal Chauhan misbehaved with the girl very rudely, pushed her away forcibly and she fell down. The girl can be seen shouting "don't touch me." This is how the BJP people treat girls these days. It's Navratri going on, yet they are insulting girls. So, worshiping girls as Devi is just a gimmick? — Simpu Singh (@Simpu_SinghIND) October 17, 2026

In the video, the man can reportedly be seen behaving rudely towards the girl and pushing her, causing her to fall. The girl can be heard shouting, "Don't touch me," as the confrontation unfolds.

During the confrontation, a man identified in social media posts as Kamal Chauhan, who is said to be associated with the BJP and to be the president of the party's Rajmata Jija Bai Mandal unit in Indore, was allegedly involved in the altercation. The reason behind the argument is yet to be ascertained.

Worshipping Girls As Devi, But Where Is The Respect?

The alleged incident has prompted questions about how girls are treated during a festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and celebrating feminine strength.

Navratri traditionally honours the divine feminine, with many devotees worshipping young girls as manifestations of the goddess during Kanya Pujan.

The controversy has drawn attention to whether such reverence is reflected in everyday behaviour, particularly when a minor girl is allegedly subjected to physical mistreatment at a religious celebration.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, the organisers' reasons for denying entry and whether any police complaint has been registered remain unclear.