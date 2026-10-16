Garba Event Permission At Sajan Prabha Garden Cancelled Over Security Lapses In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against the organisers of the Raas Ratri 'Garba' Mahotsav at Sajan Prabha Garden for allegedly violating security conditions, police said on Thursday. Police cancelled permission for the remaining days of the event and sealed the venue.

According to the police, organiser Roshni Srivastav had received conditional permission to hold the 'Garba' event at the marriage garden near Vijay Nagar Square from Oct 11 to 19, between 7 pm and 11 pm daily. However, on Oct 14, an unauthorised person allegedly entered the 'Garba' venue without an entry pass. He was reportedly found lying on the 'Garba' ground in a suspected inebriated condition.

A video of the incident circulated on social media, raising serious questions about the event's security arrangements. The police said the organisers failed to properly enforce entry checks, security arrangements and monitoring measures required under the permission conditions.

Following the incident, the Vijay Nagar police station staff registered a case against the organiser under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police registered a separate case against the unidentified person who allegedly entered the venue without authorisation under Section 329(1) of the BNS. Efforts are being made to identify and trace him.

In light of the security lapses, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vijay Nagar, cancelled permission for the remaining days of the event with immediate effect. The administration also initiated action to seal the venue.

The police have directed all 'Garba' organisers to ensure proper checking of entry passes, deployment of adequate security guards, women's safety arrangements and CCTV monitoring. They have also been asked to report suspicious activity to the police immediately. The police warned that they would take strict legal action against organisers who