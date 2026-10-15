Indore Airport Drama As Missing Woman From MP's Alirajpur, Two Men Stopped At Aerobridge Before Boarding Mumbai Flight | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman reported missing from Jobat in Alirajpur district and two men accompanying her were detained at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Monday night, just before they could board a flight to Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

A family member of the girl lodged a complaint that she was abducted by someone.

According to the police, the flight was scheduled to leave Indore for Mumbai at 10.30 pm. Shortly before departure, airport authorities received information that Rani (name changed), who had been reported missing from the Jobat police station limits, was travelling to Mumbai with two men, Rehan and his friend.

Employees at the terminal manager's office and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel began checking passengers as boarding began.

The woman and the two men had reached the aerobridge and were about to board the aircraft when CISF personnel intervened and brought them back. They were subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to additional DCP (Zone-1) Sumit Kerketta, the family members of Rani lodged a complaint of abduction at Jobat police station. After receiving information, the police detained the youths and handed them over to the Jobat police for further action. Police later handed Rani back to her parents safely.

The woman and Rehan reportedly live in the same area. Preliminary information suggests that she and Rehan had studied together before 2021. The girl reportedly left her house through the back door on Monday afternoon, following which her family approached the police and reported her missing.

Sources claimed that after a complaint regarding the girl's disappearance was lodged at Jobat police station, the matter led to tension in the town as the family members alleged that the woman was being taken to Mumbai, where a marriage was allegedly being planned.

Further details about the circumstances of the woman's disappearance and the allegations are expected to emerge during the police investigation.