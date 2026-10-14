Lokayukta Searches Find ₹30 Crore Worth Properties Linked To Indore Cop Firoz Khan - 568% More Than Known Income

Lokayukta Searches At 15 Locations Linked To Indore Cop Reveal 33 Properties Worth Nearly ₹30 Crore; Disproportionate Assets Exceed Income By 568% | VIDEO | FP Photo

Lokayukta Search in Indore: The Lokayukta investigation against head constable Firoz Khan, posted as a driver at Police Training College, Indore, has revealed 33 properties with an estimated market value of nearly ₹30 crore. The findings emerged during searches conducted at 15 locations in Indore and Dewas on Wednesday, October 14. Investigators also discovered 21 bank accounts, documents related to nine vehicles and links to several business firms.

The latest findings indicate that Khan allegedly spent around ₹12.95 crore on movable and immovable assets, against his estimated total income of ₹1.93 crore. According to Lokayukta officials, his expenditure exceeded his known income by approximately ₹11.01 crore, representing 568% disproportionate assets.

फिरोज खान आरक्षक ड्राइवर देवास पर लोकायुक्त छापा। 15 प्लाट, मकान मिले। आय से 223% अधिक 6.26 करोड़ सम्पत्ति मिली। https://t.co/a1P0fZ5m8d — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) October 14, 2026

33 Properties Worth ₹30 Crore

Earlier, investigators had estimated Khan's assets at around ₹6.26 crore. However, further searches revealed 33 immovable properties purchased for approximately ₹11.57 crore. Their current market value has been estimated at ₹29.73 crore.

According to officials, these properties were purchased in the names of Khan, his wife, his mother, his acquaintance Roshni Verma and Sahil Trading Company. Some properties are also suspected to be benami.

Officials estimated that Khan earned around ₹75 lakh through his salary, while his total income from all known sources was assessed at ₹1.93 crore.

Land Deal Under Investigation

The investigation began following a complaint alleging that Khan misused his police position to interfere in disputed property transactions in Dewas.

Investigators found that Khan allegedly arranged a registered agreement to purchase approximately 21.75 bighas of disputed agricultural land in Sanwer in the name of Roshni Verma, who has also been named as an accused.

Officials are examining the land transaction and other property purchases to establish the source of the funds.

21 Bank Accounts Found

During the searches, Lokayukta teams discovered around 21 bank accounts linked to Khan and his associates in Indore, Ujjain and Dewas.

Investigators also seized documents related to nine vehicles, including trucks, cars, a Scorpio, scooters and motorcycles.

Several business firms linked to Khan and his associates have also come under scrutiny. These include Sahil Trading Company, Royal Green Real Estate, Roshni Sales and Service, Maharaja Real Estate and Black Hornet.

Earlier findings suggested that Sahil Trading Company, registered in the names of Khan's mother and wife, had transactions worth crores of rupees.

Khan was also allegedly linked to investments through Royal Green Real Estate, while Roshni Verma reportedly operated Roshni Sales and Service.

Officials are collecting the bank statements and financial records of these firms. Withdrawals from the identified bank accounts have been restricted as part of the investigation.

Searches Continue At Residences

The search operation began at 6 am on Wednesday at Khan's residence at 12-B Adarsh Nagar in Dewas and 14 other locations. Teams from Indore and Ujjain searched 11 locations in Dewas and four in Indore.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh, with supervision from DIG Manoj Kumar Singh and Indore Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay.

DSPs Sunil Talan, Deepak Sejwar, Anand Chauhan and Dinesh Chandra Patel were among the officers involved in the searches.

According to officials, searches at the residences in Dewas and Indore were still underway when the latest information was released, while operations at the remaining locations had been completed.

Further investigation into the properties, bank transactions and other assets is continuing.