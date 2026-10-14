Lokayukta Conducts Search At Indore Cop's Properties Across 15 Locations In ₹6.25 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case— Over 220% Higher Than His Income

Lokayukta conducts search operation at Indore cop's properties across 15 locations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable's alleged ₹6.26 crore fortune has come under scrutiny. Lokayukta teams conducted a search operation across 15 locations early Wednesday morning. The accused, identified as Firoz Khan, is posted at Police Training College, Indore. Investigators suspect he amassed wealth far beyond his known income sources. The search began at 6 am on October 14 across two cities. Teams from Indore and Ujjain searched 11 locations in Dewas alone. Four more locations in Indore also faced searches.

According to Lokayukta officials, Khan's estimated salary income was ₹75 lakh, while his total income from all known sources was assessed at ₹1.93 crore. However, investigators found assets worth about ₹6.26 crore, indicating disproportionate assets that exceed his assessed income by 223%.

फिरोज खान आरक्षक ड्राइवर देवास पर लोकायुक्त छापा। 15 प्लाट, मकान मिले। आय से 223% अधिक 6.26 करोड़ सम्पत्ति मिली। https://t.co/a1P0fZ5m8d — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) October 14, 2026

The searches covered residential properties, flats, commercial plots and agricultural land allegedly linked to Khan and his associates.

The investigation began after a complaint accused Khan of using his police position to interfere in disputed property deals in Dewas. The complaint also alleged that he purchased properties in the names of his wife, mother and another woman, Roshni Verma.

Investigators found that Khan allegedly arranged an agreement to purchase around 21.75 bighas of disputed agricultural land in Sanwer through Verma. She has also been named as an accused.

Officials further discovered that Sahil Trading Company, registered in the names of Khan's mother and wife, had transactions worth crores of rupees.

Khan was also allegedly linked to investments through Royal Green Real Estate, while Verma reportedly operated Roshni Sales and Service.

Senior Lokayukta officials supervised the operation; DSP Sunil Talan was among those leading the searches.

Officials said searches were continuing, and further details about the properties, financial transactions and other assets were awaited.