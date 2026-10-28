Dhirendra Shastri Jokingly Calls Karwa Chauth 'Husband Worship Day', Urges Women To Show Same Love All Year | VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's well-known religious storyteller Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has once again sparked discussion on social media after giving a humorous response to a devotee's question about Karwa Chauth. He jokingly described the festival as 'Khasam Pujan Diwas' (Husband Worship Day) and advised married couples to maintain the same love and respect throughout the year.

The remarks came on Oct 26 during a seven-day Shri Ram Katha being held in Karera town of Shivpuri district from Oct 24 to 30.

During a 'Seedhi Baat' session, a newly married devotee asked Shastri whether his wife could observe the Karwa Chauth fast this year.

Responding with laughter, Shastri said he had given Karwa Chauth a new name, 'Khasam Pujan Diwas', meaning Husband Worship Day.

#WATCH | ‘Shower Same Love And Respect On Your Husband For Remaining 364 Days Too’: Dhirendra Shastri On Women Observing Karwa Chauth Fast #DhirendraShastri #KarwaChauth #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/79JN3rLeq3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 28, 2026

Shastri Advises Women To Maintain Love Throughout The Year

Shastri said women should observe the Karwa Chauth fast. He added that although religious scriptures may not prescribe strict rules for the festival, women should pledge to maintain love and respect in their married lives.

In a humorous remark, he said women should not fast for their husbands' long lives on one day and then spend the remaining 364 days complaining about their marriages.

He jokingly referred to common complaints such as, "Where did I find this kind of husband?" and "What was the auspicious time when I got married?"

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Karwa Chauth Should Not Be Limited To One Day

Shastri further said that the devotion and prayers offered for a husband's long life on Karwa Chauth should continue throughout the year.

According to him, the festival becomes truly meaningful when couples maintain the same feelings of love, care and dedication in everyday married life.

His humorous comments about Karwa Chauth and marital relationships have attracted attention in the region. A video of his remarks is circulating widely on social media, with people discussing his unusual description of the festival.