Madhuri Dixit's Mustard-Gold Saree Is A Minimal Yet Elegant Karwa Chauth Fashion Inspiration If You Don't Want Red

By: Aanchal C | October 27, 2026
Madhuri Dixit shared a series of saree pictures on Instagram, wearing a mustard-gold ensemble that offers elegant Karwa Chauth inspiration for those looking beyond traditional red
The saree featured a rich, glossy finish that enhanced its warm golden hue, giving the traditional outfit a festive yet understated appeal
Soft pleats across the front created a neat silhouette, while the contrasting gold-toned border added definition to the saree
She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a square neckline, keeping the overall look simple yet elegant
A gold choker, matching drop earrings, stacked bangles and rings complemented the saree without overpowering its minimal aesthetic
Madhuri opted for softly defined eyes, dewy skin, rosy cheeks, pink lipstick and a small red bindi for a fresh, traditional finish
She completed the look with half-up, half-down hair styled in soft waves over one shoulder, adding effortless charm to her festive ensemble
Thanks For Reading!