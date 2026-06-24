Tata Elxsi Boosts Sky Efficiency By 30%, NEURON Platform Cuts Network Costs By 70%

Tata Elxsi’s NEURON platform has helped Sky reduce network modernisation costs by 70 percent . |

Mumbai: Tata Elxsi has announced that its NEURON platform has delivered major efficiency gains for Sky, a leading European media and telecommunications company.

The company said the AI-led platform helped Sky reduce network modernisation costs by up to 70 percent while improving operational efficiency by 30 percent .

The collaboration marks an important step in the growing adoption of AI-powered autonomous networks.

Network Upgrade

Tata Elxsi is working with Sky to modernise key areas of its network operations.

These include network provisioning, cross-domain inventory management, and service operations.

The goal is to simplify complex network processes and improve overall service delivery.

The partnership also supports faster digital transformation in telecom infrastructure.

NEURON Platform

NEURON is Tata Elxsi’s AI-led platform portfolio designed for telecom automation.

It includes tools for 4G and 5G lifecycle management, multi-domain network automation, and intelligent inventory tracking.

The platform gives telecom operators better visibility across network systems and helps improve decision-making.

This reduces manual work and improves operational control.

Business Benefits

Sky has already reported measurable gains from the deployment.

The company has seen network change lead times reduced by up to 50 percent , helping speed up upgrades and service changes.

At the same time, network change failure rates have fallen by nearly 30 percent , reducing disruptions.

These improvements are helping Sky deliver services faster and more efficiently.

Industry Shift

Sky’s Group Director of Networks, Laurent Lavallee, said the platform is improving visibility and simplifying operations.

Tata Elxsi CTO Rajagopalan Rajappa said telecom operators worldwide are facing rising costs, ageing infrastructure, and fragmented systems.

He said AI-driven automation is becoming essential as telecom companies move towards platform-led and autonomous operations.