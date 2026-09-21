Lloyds Metals To Raise ₹1,550 Crore Via NCDs, Boosts DRI Plant Capacity

Lloyds Metals |

Mumbai: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd on Monday announced plans to raise ₹1,550 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company also approved a significant increase in the capacity of its Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants at Ghugus and Konsari.

NCD Issuance Details

The Board of Directors approved the issuance of two separate NCDs, one aggregating ₹600 crore and another for ₹950 crore. This issuance is subject to regulatory approvals and falls within previously approved limits by the board on 5 May 2026.

Capacity Expansion Approved

Lloyds Metals will increase the capacity of its DRI plant at Ghugus by 1,85,000 MTPA, reaching a total of 8,15,000 MTPA. The DRI plant at Konsari will see an addition of 22,400 MTPA, taking its total capacity to 92,400 MTPA.

Total DRI Capacity

Following these enhancements, the company's total DRI plant capacity will exceed 9,00,000 MTPA. The capacity improvements will be achieved through debottlenecking and process optimisation.

Investment and Rationale

An investment of ₹140 crore is required for the Ghugus plant expansion and ₹50 crore for the Konsari plant, to be funded through internal accruals. The company said the expansion aligns with its strategy to strengthen its steel-making value chain, utilise iron ore reserves efficiently, and enhance profitability.

Equity Share Allotment

The board also approved the allotment of 1,41,969 equity shares of ₹1 face value each to Lloyds Employees Welfare Trust under the Employee Stock Option Plan – 2017. These shares were allotted at an exercise price of ₹4 per equity share, including a premium of ₹3.

Equity Capital Increase

This allotment increases the company's issued and paid-up equity share capital to ₹56,30,48,920, comprising 56,30,48,920 equity shares. The newly allotted shares will rank pari passu with existing equity shares.

Board Meeting Concluded

The board meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 3:25 P.M. (IST) on 21 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.