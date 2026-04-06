Jindal Steel Sets Up World’s First Coal Gasification DRI Plant, Boosting Self-Reliance

Jindal Steel has advanced coal gasification technology by establishing India’s first syngas-based DRI plant and expanding its use across steelmaking processes. |

New Delhi: Jindal Steel is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s energy transition in steelmaking by scaling coal gasification technologies across its operations.

The company has achieved a global first by setting up India’s first coal gasification-based Direct Reduced Iron plant, using syngas derived from domestic coal for iron-making. This move represents a shift away from conventional fuel sources and underscores a strategic push toward self-reliance. By tapping into indigenous coal resources, Jindal Steel is reducing dependence on imported energy inputs while strengthening supply security.

Beyond iron-making, Jindal Steel has extended the use of syngas into galvanising and colour coating line furnaces. This marks the first such deployment in the steel industry, helping the company address shortages of natural gas, LPG, and propane. The broader application of syngas across processes demonstrates operational flexibility and a proactive response to evolving fuel supply challenges.

The company has also introduced syngas injection into blast furnaces, a step aimed at reducing reliance on imported coking coal. This integration is expected to lower carbon emissions per tonne of steel while improving process efficiency. By embedding syngas across the value chain, Jindal Steel is creating a more sustainable production model that balances cost efficiency with environmental considerations.

The initiative aligns with government-led efforts such as the National Coal Gasification Mission, which encourages adoption of cleaner coal technologies. A company executive indicated that syngas from domestic coal can replace imports of methanol, ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and LNG, helping reduce foreign exchange outflows. The approach also supports compliance with global emission norms while enhancing export competitiveness.

Jindal Steel’s integrated use of coal gasification technology highlights a long-term strategy focused on sustainability and energy independence. By leveraging domestic resources and advanced processes, the company is setting new benchmarks in efficient steel production. The initiative reinforces its commitment to building a future-ready steel business that aligns with both economic and environmental priorities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated April 6, 2026. All information has been derived from the disclosed document and has not been independently verified.